Airport worker dies after being 'ingested' into plane's engine

Texas authorities are investigating the death of a ground worker at San Antonio International Airport who was "ingested" into a plane's engine on Friday, CNN reported. The National Transportation Safety Board in a statement to CNN on Sunday evening said: "On Friday, June 23, Delta Flight 1111 had arrived at San Antonio International Airport from Los Angeles and was taxiing to the gate on one engine when a worker was ingested into that engine at about 10:25pm."

The safety board said it is continuing to gather information about the event. An airport spokesperson said San Antonio International is working with authorities on their investigation. Spokesperson Erin Rodriguez said: "An accident occurred on the ground at San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on Friday night that resulted in the fatality of an airline ground crew member."

"We are deeply saddened by this incident and are working with authorities as they begin their investigation. We will share more information as details become available." Delta Airlines said they were "heartbroken" over the loss.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the loss of an aviation family member's life in San Antonio. Our hearts and full support are with their family, friends and loved ones during this difficult time," a Delta spokesperson told CNN in an email. About five months ago, an airline employee at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama died in a similar incident.