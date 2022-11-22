Align your zodiac sign with the perfect destination, and off you go for the perfect holiday

Astrology is not everyone’s cup of tea. I’m one of those people who check the horoscope every other day to get some insight into why and what is happening. An interesting report suggests that there’s a destination for every zodiac sign, it may not be on your bucket list, but to know could add some spice to your next planned trip.

Story continues below Advertisement

Leo – Las Vegas, USA Picture: David Vives/Pexels Siri play track, Blinding lights by the Weekend! Leo’s (born between July 22 and August 22) are money spenders and what better place to spend and enjoy than Vegas, the glitz and the glam is perfect for Leo's big personality and love for luxury and flashiness. Virgo – Mexico City, Mexico

Angel of independence in Mexico. Picture: Fernando Paleta/Pexels According to allure.com Virgos (born between August 23 and September 22) are perfectionists and are always ready to improve their skills. “As one of the largest cities in the world, Mexico City will not disappoint detailed Virgos,” says Reservations.com. Therefore, the museums, restaurants, and sights to see will keep virgos intriuged, especially the Polanco District. Libra – Paris, France

Story continues below Advertisement

Clear glass museum, Paris. Picture: Pixabay AstrologyClub.org states that Libras aren’t necessarily into hardcore camping, they enjoy the finer things in life, a luxurious vacation with a little romance, and of course, shopping. Paris has ample options to explore, high-end fashion boutiques, museums, and fine restaurants. There’s a little bit of everything for the sign to enjoy. According to Astrostyle, ‘’As long as there’s a comfortable bed and sexy cuisine to indulge in, your glamorous sign will feel right at home.’’ Scorpio – New Orleans, USA

Story continues below Advertisement

Picture: Kendall Hoopes/Pexels New Orleans screams vibes all the way! There’s great music, great food, festivals in the streets, and just good energy all around. It is noted that the people here are welcoming and ready to show you a good time. The Scorpio sign (October 23 and November 21) would thrive in New Orleans, Louisiana. As stated in MatadorNetwork.com, “you can let your mind wander as you peruse the whimsical winding streets that almost seem stuck in time.” Sagittarius – New Zealand

Kokatahi, West Coast, New Zealand. Picture: Tyler Lastovich/Pexels Sagittarius (born between November 22 and December 21) are adventurous beings and it doesn’t take long for the sign to put a trip together and explore according to AstrologyZone.com. In New Zealand, there are plenty of activities for the sign to enjoy, such as zip-lining across majestic views. There won’t be time to get bored. Freedom is a key aspect for this sign, and here they can spread their wings. Capricorn – Toyko, Japan

Capricorns are considered classy but still down to earth (born between December 22 to about January 19) making Tokyo, Japan, the perfect choice. According to Tripping.com, “It's long known to have both a reputation of being a dynamic and fascinating metropolis filled with hi-tech modern flair, as well as an ancient capital city that's rich in Japanese culture… ​​This is the place for Caps to go!” Pisces – Santa Barbara, USA

According to AstrologyClub.org, “Being a water sign, the ‘Fish’ (Pisces) would usually be very comfortable and find the greatest peace when near a body of water.” Therefore waterfront destinations are an excellent choice for those born between February 19 and March 20. Romantic, sensitive and imaginative, Pisces will find comfort in the surroundings of the beaches and beautiful architecture in Santa Barbara, California. Aries – Australia

Picture: Steve Weir/Pexels Aries (born between March 21- April 19 ) love the summertime, and enjoy being outdoors, mostly when the weather is warm and toasty. Australia makes it easier for this sign to get around and explore a sport trip or time well spent on a yacht. Their optimistic attitude will mesh well with the laid-back culture in Australia. Cancer – Positano, Italy Picture: Pixabay Cancers (June 21 and July 21) are known to be comfortable in their own space. Therefore, a destination that would suit this sign is Italy, home away from home; tasty home-cooked food, a calming atmosphere, and beautiful sea views ideal for the water sign.