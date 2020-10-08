Are you ready to stay in Hell?

Halloween may be cancelled this year, but John Colone, the self-proclaimed mayor of Hell, Michigan, is keeping the spirit alive by inviting local residents to claim his throne for the evening, listing Hell on Airbnb for three nights in October. Colone says he is the biggest Halloween fan. "I hope that our little slice of paradise can fill fellow Halloween lovers with all of the frightful chills and spooky sensations of the season. "To our guests and soon-to-be Mayors, I trust you’ll find that there is no place more welcoming than Hell on Earth - we can’t wait to show you a helluva good time," he says. Guests will lay their heads for the night in the mayor’s lair, which is outfitted with Hell’s finest, from a luxurious queen (of the damned) bed to a gothic sitting area where guests can enjoy a steaming hot cup of coffee.

Along with lording over the resident ghouls and goblins, Colone is welcoming guests to responsibly explore and enjoy everything his Hellish town has to offer, from a bite to eat at the Hell Hole Diner to a spooky stroll through the nearby scenic hiking trails.

And of course, the mayor’s lair would be incomplete without a cosy fire pit, outdoor movie screen perfect for a scary movie or two, and plenty of local pumpkins for carving. Guests will be able to enjoy some of their favourite Halloween traditions, even in this year like no other.

The experiences take place on October 18, 21 and 24.

And while Hell is normally known for more fires and toiling than comfort, Colone’s top priority will be the safety of Hell’s presumptive mayors during their stays.

The listing will be cleaned prior to guests’ arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from health and medical experts. John has also taken the Pure Michigan Pledge, a commitment to maintaining disinfecting and social distancing protocols to stop the spread of Covid-19.

And even if you aren’t among the few to carry the skeleton keys to the Gates of Hell for a night, you can enjoy John’s haunted kingdom of Hell, Michigan anytime.

With its themed Putt-Putt mini-golf course and Locks of Love Bridge, where couples lock their love in the depths of Hell and Hell’s very own Reverend Vonn officiates marriages, Hell is one place that you’ve probably been told to go more times that you can remember—so you might as well finally plan your visit.

To celebrate Hell, Michigan and its community, Airbnb will also make a donation to North Star Reach, a barrier-free, fully accessible, no-cost medical speciality camp that provides incredible, life-changing camp experiences for children across the Great Lakes region with significant health challenges—located just a few miles down the road from Hell.

Visit airbnb.com/hell.