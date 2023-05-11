Canada unveils new passport design with nod to King Charles

Canada has unveiled a new design for passports with advanced security features, including a new series with reference to His Majesty King Charles III, as part of a regular upgrade.

The new passport will display a Coat of Arms, making Canada among the first in the Commonwealth to introduce a travel document series that references King Charles III, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) said on Wednesday.

It would show the queen’s Coat of Arms as the passport’s creation came before the king approved the new version.

The new features include personal information engraved with lasers instead of printed ink on its polycarbonate data page, a design that has strong anti-fraud components.