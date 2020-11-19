Chicago hotel hopes to ride on ’The Crown’ success by offering a Princess Diana package

In honour of season four of ’The Crown' on streaming giant Netflix, The Drake Hotel in Chicago is giving visitors the opportunity to book an overnight package to experience the hotel — and tea and dinner — as the late Princess Diana did 24 years ago, the Daily Mail reported.

The hotel is also giving guests the chance to stay in the same room that Princess Diana once stayed in in June of 1996.

A year before her death, she visited Chicago for three days at the invitation of Northwestern University's then-President Henry Bienen.

“I love Chicago,” she told reporters at the time. “It's been wonderful.”

According to the Daily Mail, she stayed in the presidential suite, which was customized for her visit and equipped with a Lifecycle exercise bike and mineral water.