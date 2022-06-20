Couple plan to sell their home and live on cruise liner after finding it’s cheaper than paying off a bond

Angelyn and Burk Richard have taken their love for cruising to new heights. Fed up with paying off a bond, the couple have decided to sell their home and embark on a cruise after calculating it would be cheaper to stay on a cruise liner long-term.

"We really enjoy cruising and being able to visit different parts of the world without hopping on an airplane,“ the Washington-based Richards told Thinking Humanity. “Our original plan was to stay in different countries for a month at a time and eventually retire to cruise ships as we got older. We love to travel, and we were searching for a way to continuously travel in our retirement that made financial sense,“ they continued.

According to the publication, Angelyn and Burk have already quit their respective jobs, with each taking just one suitcase as they set off for their year-long cruise. The calculated costs for the couple per day amount to $86 (about R1 600). This includes all expenses such as food and beverages.

“This is well within our retirement budget,” they told CNN. “I believe this is achievable for the everyday cruiser, but it does take effort. It is leisurely travel without the complications of booking hotels, restaurants, and transportation while staying within our budget." And it appears they are well within their budgets. The Richards managed to secure 86 cruise days with an average all-in cost of $89 per day, including room, food, entertainment, transportation, gratuity, port fees, and taxes.