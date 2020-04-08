Disneyland won't refund coronavirus tickets, but you can postpone

Los Angeles - If you bought tickets for a Disneyland visit on a date that coincides with closures prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, don't expect to get a refund. Instead, the theme park in California is allowing ticket holders to postpone the date of their visit.

Disneyland has been closed since March 14, the longest time the park has been shut since it opened in 1955. Typically, tickets to Disneyland and/or California Adventure Park are nonrefundable and nontransferable. During the coronavirus-related closure, the theme park has issued additional ticket guidelines.

"Unused single-day tickets and wholly unused multi-day tickets are valid for a future visit through the end of their respective validity period," the park's website said. This means tickets may be used on different dates, "depending on the type of ticket purchased, seasonal or tier." (In other words, if you have a Tier 1 to 5 ticket, you need to find a postponement date for the same or lower tier.)

The expiration date for Southern California Resident tickets will be extended by a day for each day the theme park is closed. Other rules apply to other ticket types and annual passes; check the website for details.

At the moment, ticket holders may postpone their visit to June 1 and beyond. However, that timeline could be pushed deeper into summer if stay-at-home orders have not been lifted. Blackout dates apply, depending on what ticket type you have.