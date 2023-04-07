DJ Zinhle takes a ‘mommy break’ in the Big Apple

Stylish entrepreneur and momma-bear Dj Zinhle Jiyane has taken to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her latest travel diary. The mother of two travelled to New York City and is serving looks.

According to DJ Zinhle, despite needing some time away from mommy duties, she can’t handle being away from her cute family. She posted pictures captioned: “Here’s a picture of a mom who needed a break but also can’t handle being away from her family, even for a few days … ” View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) In the pictures she’s all decked out in Gucci and accessories from her fashion accessories label, ERAbyDJZinhle.

She also posted more pictures captioned: “I love places where dreams come true. It’s a great reminder that all our dreams can & will come true… #eragirlsworldwide”. In the pictures, the fashion forward hitmaker poses on the streets of New York City wearing an outfit that looks like Black Panther meets Pink Panther with Era accessories for some razzle-dazzle. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) It’s safe to say that the momma-bear is riding solo this time around as musician hubby, MÖRDA aka murdahbongz, also posted cute daddy-daughter pictures of himself and Asante on Instagram, which wifey DJ Zinhle reposted on her stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MÖRDA (@murdahbongz) It’s been close to two months since the family mourned the death of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, a South African rapper, record producer and businessman professionally known as AKA. The musician was murdered outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February.