DJ Zinhle takes a ‘mommy break’ in the Big Apple

Stylish entrepreneur and momma-bear Dj Zinhle Jiyane has taken to Instagram to give us a sneak peek into her latest travel diary.
The mother of two travelled to New York City and is serving looks.
According to DJ Zinhle, despite needing some time away from mommy duties, she can’t handle being away from her cute family.
She posted pictures captioned: “Here’s a picture of a mom who needed a break but also can’t handle being away from her family, even for a few days … ”
In the pictures she’s all decked out in Gucci and accessories from her fashion accessories label, ERAbyDJZinhle.
SANParks urges visitors to obey rules when visiting Kruger National Park during Easter weekend
3 places to take the kids for a memorable Easter break in KZN
Friend puts mister before sister on girls’ getaway
Southern Africa Tourism Services Association strengthens partnership with Tanzania Local Tour Operators by signing MOU at WTMA
She also posted more pictures captioned: “I love places where dreams come true. It’s a great reminder that all our dreams can & will come true… #eragirlsworldwide”.
In the pictures, the fashion forward hitmaker poses on the streets of New York City wearing an outfit that looks like Black Panther meets Pink Panther with Era accessories for some razzle-dazzle.
It’s safe to say that the momma-bear is riding solo this time around as musician hubby, MÖRDA aka murdahbongz, also posted cute daddy-daughter pictures of himself and Asante on Instagram, which wifey DJ Zinhle reposted on her stories.
It’s been close to two months since the family mourned the death of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, a South African rapper, record producer and businessman professionally known as AKA.
The musician was murdered outside Wish restaurant on Florida Road in Durban in February.
Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.