Do you like scary movies? Airbnb will let you rent the 'Scream' house just in time for Halloween

By Natalie B. Compton Washington - If you like scary movies, as the ghostly voice famously asks on the other end of the phone, you can now stay in the original house from the horror movie "Scream."

Because this Halloween season marks the film's 25th anniversary, Airbnb will be offering three one-night stays for up to four people at the Northern California estate where the movie took place. Bookings for Oct. 27, 29 and 31 will open for anyone living in the United States on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at 1 p.m. Eastern time via the Airbnb website, where you will find additional scary stays such as haunted mansions, cottages, hotels, castles and a haunted manor where this reporter slept last year.

Besides just being really scared, guests will have the opportunity to explore the two-story property in Tomales, Calif., and see eerie details such as knife marks on the doors to the garage. They will also get a virtual greeting at check-in from their host, David Arquette, who will be reprising his role as small-town sheriff Dewey Riley. Arquette also promises to lend his expertise so guests can survive any Ghostface encounters.

Once guests are settled (or unsettled) in, they can binge all four "Scream" movies while snacking on '90s-appropriate snacks such as Jiffy Pop, pizza and ice cream. And to re-create the terror of the film, guests have access to a "brick phone" that connects them straight to the killer. Note: The phone line goes both ways. On their way out, guests can take home memorabilia such as "Scream" DVDs, Woodsboro High garb, posters for the new movie coming out January 2022 and other swag. Fans of the film who don't stay in the house can book an Airbnb Online Experience on Oct. 28 with Kevin Williamson, who is the original movie's screenwriter, an executive producer for the upcoming one and a scary movie expert. (Unrelated note: Williams also created "Dawson's Creek.")