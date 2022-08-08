Dolly Parton teases new roller coaster ride at Dollywood

The 76-year-old country icon opened the amusement park in her native Tennessee in 1986.

She announced that a new ride called The Big Bear Mountain will be launching in 2023 at a reported cost of $25 million (about R419m), reports aceshowbiz.com.

Alongside a video teaser of the new ride, the Dollywood company tweeted: “Join Ned Oakley in Spring 2023 on our largest family adventure yet: Big Bear Mountain. This multi-launch coaster contains 3 990ft (more than 1.2km) of track, expanding Wildwood Grove with a six-acre ride. Prepare for things to get BIG by watching our exclusive first look at ride animation.”