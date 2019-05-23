Guests can borrow designer handbags when they stay at this hotel. Pic: Vivrelle

We usually choose a hotel according to it's location and facilities, but SLS South Beach Hotel in Miami Florida has added an additional service - free use of designer handbags including Louis Vuitton and Chanel.



The hotel is teaming up Vivrelle , a membership service that lets subscribers borrow designer bags and jewelery starting at $99 (R1 400) a month, reports Haute Living . Guests that check-in to the SLS South Beach hotel will be able to borrow pieces on a first-come-first served basis from the brand's stash of luxury accessories. It's a complimentary service, so there's no extra costs for hotel guests.





“SLS South Beach understands that when it comes to choosing a hotel there are so many choices in Miami, and we are so grateful to our guests for choosing us,” says Simon Sorpresi, Complex Managing Director at SLS South Beach. “We at SLS South Beach love to celebrate our fun and fabulous entrepreneurial spirit – and what better way than this first-of-its-kind partnership with Vivrelle?"