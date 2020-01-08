The Duke and Duchess of Sussex six week Canada break has left them "energised and refreshed", Daily Mail reported.
Harry and Meghan visited the country’s High Commission in London to pay tribute to the warm welcome they received during their lengthy holiday with eight-month-old son Archie.
It is unheard of for a royal to undertake an official engagement in relation to a private trip. But the couple said they wanted to symbolically thank the people of Canada.
The pair were full of affection for one another as they arrived at Canada House. Harry, 35, asked diplomats assembled on the central staircase: “Anyone here from British Columbia?”
When several replied, he remarked: “What a wonderful place you live in.”