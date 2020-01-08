Harry and Meghan left ‘energised and refreshed’ after Canada break









Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look at an art exhibition by Indigenous Canadian artist Skawennati in the Canada Gallery, during their visit to Canada House to meet with Canada's High Commissioner to the UK, Janice Charette. Picture: Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool Photo via AP. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex six week Canada break has left them "energised and refreshed", Daily Mail reported. Harry and Meghan visited the country’s High Commission in London to pay tribute to the warm welcome they received during their lengthy holiday with eight-month-old son Archie. It is unheard of for a royal to undertake an official engagement in relation to a private trip. But the couple said they wanted to symbolically thank the people of Canada. The pair were full of affection for one another as they arrived at Canada House. Harry, 35, asked diplomats assembled on the central staircase: “Anyone here from British Columbia?” When several replied, he remarked: “What a wonderful place you live in.”

He referred to the holiday being conducted in secrecy, adding: “Thank you so much for having us – not that any of you had anything much to do with it.

“But the warmth and hospitality that we were shown while there was unbelievable, and that’s exactly why we chose to go out there. So thank you.”

A glowing Meghan, 38, added: “My goodness, it was just such an incredible time we were able to have there, and with our son too. Just to be able to take in the warmth that we experienced from the people but also just to walk around and see the beauty of Canada.

“To see Archie go “Ahhh” when you walk by and just see how stunning it is, it meant a lot to us,” she said.

It is understood the Duke and Duchess plan to announce a number of high-profile engagements for next week.

After a meeting with High Commissioner Janice Charette, Harry said: “There is a hell of a lot of work to be done and things to be talked through.”

Daily Mail



