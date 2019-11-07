The guys from the 'Hitched' series even went as far as making it to the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'. Picture: Instagram

Durban cousins Luke MacDonald and Jordan Deall, along with filmmaker Donovan Orr, have finally made it to Los Angeles. The guys from the 'Hitched' series even went as far as making it to the 'Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

The only thing left for the trio to do is to make it onto her show. They travelled over 27 000 kilometres from a warm South Africa to a rather chilly US, in the hopes of meeting the American comedian to share their compelling travel stories of the past last eight months.

They are hoping that their hashtag #HeyEllen on social media would attract the attention of the comedian. Now that they've made it this far, it's up to the South African public to get them onto Ellen's famous couch by tagging her with the hashtag #HeyEllen.