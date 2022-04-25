Iggy Azalea claims airline ‘stopped’ her and baby from boarding flight

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea claims she and her baby were stranded at American Airlines – but is it the whole truth? According to airport sources and TMZ, Iggy’s flight was booked for 6pm and the rapper arrived only 30 minutes beforehand. Other sources state that she was planning to travel from Miami International Airport, in Florida, to Los Angeles. But of course, she didn’t make it.

The staff, according to TMZ, were told she was able to check in her bags and go through security. In addition, boarding ended 15 minutes before departure, meaning Iggy and her entourage only had 15 minutes to check in their baggage and get through security and the gate. Iggy’s baggage was reportedly safe and was sent back to her home.

However, Iggy is rapping a different tune. In a wave of tweets, she voiced her annoyance, claiming the airline stopped her and her baby from getting on the plane. She also claimed that their seats were “sold”. No need to dig into anything 😹

Me & other families have shared our apparently VERY common experiences of your airline selling kids seats after check in, leaving families stranded, refusing to give back luggage etc. just peep the thread - it’s very on brand for you apparently! 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/8gGGNaG0Ca — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 20, 2022 In this tweet, she says that happened to her was common and had happened to other families. Iggy used this opportunity to warn others about American Airlines. The readers responded gracefully, with some sharing their experiences of the airline.

Some fans, however, were unsympathetic, stating that she should’ve just shown up on time and that at the end of the day, it was everybody’s responsibility to be there on time. Related video: