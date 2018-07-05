Pic courtesy of @Champagnepapi on Instagram

Drake is an open book.



That much has been clear since he burst onto the scene in 2009 with his star-making solo project, So Far Gone. And he's carried this theme onto his recently released 5th studio album, Scorpion.





Amoung the things we've learned about him through his music are some of his favourite restaurants, many of which are located in Toronto, Canada, his hometown. Judging on how many times he's mentioned the restaurant, Sotto Sotto appears to be Drake's favourite restaurant.





And, judging from his Instagram pics, Drake goes to Sotto Sotto quite often. On the Nothing Was The Same smash hit, Pound Cake ft. Jay-Z, Drake rapped: "After hours at Il Mulino, o r Sotto Sotto, just talking women and vino".



