Jason Momoa warns fans not to visit wildfire-ravaged Hawaii to help

Jason Momoa is warning fans not to attempt to come to wildfire-ravaged Hawaii to help fight the devastation caused by the disaster. The ‘Aquaman’ actor, 44, born in Honolulu, issued a stern warning to his social media followers as the infernos continued to kill islanders and holidaymakers – with the death toll from the blazes in Maui hitting 93 on Sunday, making them the deadliest wildfires in modern US history.

He made the statement on his Instagram alongside a carousel of images that included a video of the blazes with the words: “Do not travel to Maui” over it. Momoa said: “Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply. “Mahalo (thank you) to everyone who has donated and shown aloha to the community in this time of need.”

The actor’s post, which was originally created by the non-profit organisation Aina Momona (which means The Fertile and Rich Land), added tourists should stay away because the devastation from the natural disaster will have “a lasting island-wide impact on Maui’s resources”.

It stated: “Our community needs time to heal, grieve and restore. That means the less visitors on the island taking up critical resources that have become extremely limited the better.” Momoa also shared additional posts that demonstrate just how much destruction has taken place. But he captioned one of the clips with an uplifting message that said: “We will rise again, more connected, united, and determined.”