LOOK: iPhone survives 5,000m fall from Alaska Airlines flight without a single crack

Now that's what you call airplane mode - an iPhone that plummeted 16,000 feet (5,000 meters) from an Alaska Airlines flight landed without a single crack in the screen and even a battery still half-charged. The phone was sucked out of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 on Friday when a fuselage panel blew off, leaving a gaping hole.

The passenger plane made an emergency landing shortly after, with all aboard safe. A few items, reportedly including AirPods and a boy's shirt, made more dramatic landings after shooting out of the suddenly depressurized cabin.

Amid a search for debris, a man named Sean Bates in the northwestern state of Washington found an iPhone on the side of the road, appearing to belong to one of the passengers. A photo of the device posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday showed the intact screen and an emailed $70 (about R1,300) baggage receipt.

The battery is shown charged to 44 percent and the smartphone remains on flight mode. iPhone that fell from Alaska Airlines flight 1282 survived a 16,000 feet drop pic.twitter.com/BY4dhAMQeA — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) January 8, 2024

Aside from the port, where the terminal of the charger protrudes after being ripped from the rest of the cord, the phone appears untouched. In a follow up TikTok post, Bates said he'd found the phone "pretty clean, no scratches on it, sitting under a bush." Bates said he contacted the National Transportation Safety Board, which told him it was the second phone from the flight to have been found.