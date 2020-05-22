LOOK: Las Vegas airport installs PPE vending machines, but Twitter users believe it should be free

McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas is taking protection against coronavirus to the next level. The airport announced on Twitter that vending machines loaded with personal protective equipment will be available. But, some Twitter users have criticised the initiative, claiming that it should be offered for free instead. McCarran International Airport tweeted about the new addition this week claiming the vending machine was a new option to “protect yourself and others while travelling.” It said the machines were available in terminal 1 and terminal 3. The vending machines have six rows of PPE products, including alcohol wipes, disposable gloves, masks and hand sanitiser. The products range from $3.50 (R61.92) for tissues to $14.50 for a reusable cloth mask (R256).

A new option to help protect yourself and others while traveling. LAS was the first airport to install PPE vending machines from which travelers can purchase items like gloves and hand sanitizer. These machines can be found in T1 ticketing and near the T3 TSA checkpoint. pic.twitter.com/1suaVel412 — McCarran Airport (@LASairport) May 14, 2020

Spokesperson Christine Crews told CNN that this was one of the first airports to include vending machines with PPE essentials.

“The whole world is going through behavioural modification and learning new habits, so it's not unthinkable that someone could show up at the airport and not have the new necessities that are part of travel,” Crews told the publication.

However, some Twitter users were not impressed.

User @ZaZaMaree believes this should be offered to travellers for free.

She commented: “These things should be given out when you check-in for your flight though they’re not luxury or convenience items for the airport to turn a profit on.” (sic).

@NiagaraFallsBNB shared the same sentiments.

“You guys really should subsidize these items. Make them free. For the health of your guests.” (sic)

User @joshj_90210 worried about the cleanliness of the machines that would be used by many travellers.

He commented: “how do travelers know that these machines are sanitized to use?” (sic)



