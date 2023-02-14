LOOK: Priyanka Chopra drops glimpse of daughter Malti while on holiday in Aspen

Actor Priyanka Chopra is having a fun time with her popstar husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti and friends. She recently took the internet by storm by revealing her daughter's face.

The 'Desi Girl' took to Instagram and posted a video montage of photos where she can be seen enjoying their vacation with Jonas, Malti and friends on their ski holiday in Aspen, Colorado. She also shared a picture of Malti sitting inside a hotel room, playing on the floor. In another photo, Chopra and Malti are inside a car during an outing.

She captioned, "Hold your loved ones close." The actor attended an event in Los Angeles where Jonas along with his singer siblings, Kevin and Joe Jonas, revealed the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. As the Jonas Brothers took the centre stage, Chopra sat in the first row with daughter Malti Marie, cheering for them.

Chopra and Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2, in 2018.