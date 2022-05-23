Mike Tyson breaks silence on plane altercation: ‘I shouldn't even be taking public planes’

Mike Tyson's wife doesn't want him to take “public planes”. The 55-year-old boxing legend was caught on camera in an altercation with Melvin George Townsend III on board a JetBlue flight last month after his fellow passenger allegedly threw a bottle at him before take-off, but after speaking to both parties, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office decided not to file any charges.

Tyson acknowledged that there was always a possibility of him coming face to face with “overly excited” fans on board aircraft, and it happens so often his spouse, Lakiha Spencer, wants him to stick to private jets. He said: “I shouldn't even be taking public planes. My wife gets mad I take public planes. “What am I going to do on a f****** plane with my friends and (a bodyguard) he's supposed to watch me?

“A bodyguard and a f****** yes man. What am I gonna do on a plane?”

The “Hangover” star admitted incidents like the one on the plane triggered him but he knew he should noy get involved in confrontations. Asked if it's a losing situation, he said on his “Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson” podcast: “Yes. Totally, 100%.” The controversial sportsman accused his fellow passenger of “f******” with him.

He said: “Yes, they said they ain't gonna pick up charges. “He was f*****g with me man. I took pictures with this n****.” It was previously explained that no charges had been brought following the incident because of the “circumstances surrounding the confrontation”.

