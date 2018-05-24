How To Get Away With Murder's Viola Davis loves the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotel. Picture: Instagram.

Hollywood actress Viola Davis gets to visit some of the best hotels in the world. However, there is one in Beverly Hills Hotel that seems to stand out the most for her. The How To Get Away With Murder star recently took to Instagram to share her love for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills. The 5-star-hotel, set where Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards meet, is known for being one of California’s luxury gems. On her post, Davis gives a big grin and a thumbs up for the property as she stands in the lobby. Beautiful hotel! @waldorfbevhills #WaldorfBHMoment @howelltalentrelations A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on May 14, 2018 at 7:58pm PDT

She posted: “Beautiful hotel! @waldorfbevhills #[email protected]”

A peek into the hotel showcases coastal California décor and attention to detail.

The hotel, designed by the legendary Pierre-Yves Rochon, was crowned a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award recipient.

There are 170 guest rooms and suites that offer “oversized balconies and stunning views”, world-leading brand La Prairie Spa and a rooftop lounge deck with panoramic views, VIP cabanas and a swimming pool.

Food and drink also plays a pivotal role in shaping the hotel’s great reviews.

Besides the French-American cuisine restaurant, it also offers 3 cocktail lounges and a French-inspired lobby bar.

Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is also close to many local attractions, including Rodeo Drive, incredible Los Angeles restaurants, and Hollywood.

With its fascinating amenities, we now know why the Oscar winner made this her travel spot.

