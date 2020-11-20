Smithsonian to temporarily close its US museums

Washington - The Smithsonian Institution, a world-renowned US museum and research complex, announced that it will temporarily close all its museums and the National Zoo located in Washington DC from November 23 due to the resurgence of new Covid-19 cases.

"The Institution's top priority is to protect the health and safety of its visitors and staff. We will use this time to reassess, monitor and explore additional risk-mitigation measures," Xinhua news agency quoted the Smithsonian as saying in a statement on Thursday.

"Due to the changing nature of the situation, we are not announcing a reopening date at this time," it said.

The institution previously closed its museums and the National Zoo in March, and had a limited reopening to the public in September.

