Taylor Swift’s representative defends singer’s private jet use

Taylor Swift’s representative has defended the singer’s private jet use. The 32-year-old found herself under fire on Friday, after being named the celebrity with the worst carbon emissions as a result of the luxury craft.

One of her team said on Monday, the use was down to her constantly loaning out the aircraft. They told BuzzFeed News: “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

The Grammy winner was named by analytics agency Yard for taking 170 flights since January and reportedly emitting more than 800 tons of carbon.

Despite the representative’s comment, critics on Twitter argued Swift is still at fault for her top spot on the carbon league table, even if other people are using the aircraft. Kylie Jenner, Drake and other celebrities have also sparked outrage over their frequent private jet use. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, posted a photo of herself and partner Travis Scott, 31, standing between their aircraft on July 15, writing: “You wanna take mine or yours?”

The social media upload, and the make-up mogul’s flight history, led many to refer to her as a “climate criminal”. She has yet to address the row. Drake, 35, used Instagram last week to defend a 14-minute flight.

