This Airbnb spot in New York is the ideal place to take in nature. Picture: Supplied.

Whether one wants to enjoy a good novel, go swimming or take in the stupendous views, the Willow Treehouse, just 15 minutes from the town of Woodstock in New York, proves to an amazing escape. Overlooking the pond, this futuristic wooden building was designed by Antony Gibbon and built by William Johnson.

This “passion project” is located on a 34 acres property, which also includes the main house.

Travellers wanting to enjoy nature would have to climb up a ladder, suitcase and all. It will all be worth it when you take a glimpse into the treehouse.

Decorated in modern furniture and a cosy fireplace, it is ideal for couples and solo adventurers.

Among the amenities include a hot tub, kitchen and air conditioning. As the accommodation is aimed to get travellers to be in sync with nature, there is no television or wifi.

Travellers will have to fork out $325 per night (around R4360)