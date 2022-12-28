TikTok user shares honest review of New York: ‘This place smells’

Growing up and watching movies set in the concrete jungle of New York, you’ve probably wondered how The Big Apple smells? Well, you don’t have to ponder anymore because Kenyan educational consultant and founder of @studyamerica.ke, Imran Vaghoo, has the answer you’ve been looking for.

“I’m here in New York City and I will tell you this much, guy, this place smells. If you think New York is like the movies hapana (no), it smells” said the Kenyan causally walking down the streets of the city. The Kenyan from Mombasa couldn’t help but compare Kenya to The Big Apple. “And just like any major city it has its pros and cons. Everybody was complaining about traffic but I was like me, I’m #kenyan so I didn’t think anything of it. What surprised me the most though was the smell of #newyork,” said Vaghoo.

He said that before you hate on Nairobi, remember not everywhere smells like roses. So what does New York smell like? Well according to TikTok users who responded to the post, New York smells “pissy” or has a strong ammonia odour. One user also commented that the city also smells of cigarettes and wet garbage and “hot garbage too sometimes”.

