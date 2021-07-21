US eases travel advisory for India and Pakistan while restrictions stay in place for SA

WASHINGTON - The US State Department has lowered its Covid 19-related travel advisory for India to "Level 3 – Reconsider Travel," the department said in a statement on Tuesday.

The advisory for Pakistan was similarly eased, it said. The Covid-19 advisories were previously the highest Level 4, "Do not travel."

India's daily coronavirus cases have fallen to four-month lows after a second wave that crippled the healthcare system. But experts have warned the authorities against swiftly reopening cities and voiced concerns about overcrowding at tourist sites.

The decision does not impact travel restrictions imposed in May that bar nearly all non-US citizens from entering the United States who have been in India within the last 14 days.