US to end Covid vaccination requirements for foreign travellers

Washington - The US will end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international travellers and federal workers on May 11, when the coronavirus public health emergency ends, the White House said on Monday.

In February, the US House of Representatives voted to lift the requirement that most foreign air travellers be vaccinated against Covid-19, one of the few remaining pandemic travel restrictions still in place.

The Biden administration last June dropped its requirement that people arriving in the US by air must test negative for Covid but kept in place Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccination requirements for most foreign travellers.

The rules barred Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic from taking part in some US tournaments because he is not vaccinated against Covid-19, but from May 12 he could freely enter and play in major American tournaments like the US Open.