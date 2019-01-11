There is plenty to do at Dolly Parton’s Dollywood, an awarding theme park and accommodation spot. Pictures: Dollywood.

For those of you who did not know that Dolly Parton owned a theme park, now you do. The country music veteran's property, nestled in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, US, opened in 1961. Here are 5 things to do at Dollywood:

Get adventurous at the theme park:

The 60-hectare theme park offers everything, from award-winning shows to educational craft demonstrations to thrilling rides. Suitable for the entire family, the theme park also hosts many festivals throughout the year.

Head over to the water adventure park:

This park is perfect for those who want to splash about with a range of exciting rides or want to catch a tan by the pool.

Stay over at the Smoky Mountain Cabins:

For holidaymakers hoping for a few days away, the Smoky Mountain Cabins are just for you! The cabins offer stupendous mountain views and amenities like outdoor hot tubs, game rooms and state-of-the-art technology.

...Or the Dollywood DreamMore Resort:

Rated one of America’s best theme park resorts, Dollywood DreamMore Resort prides itself on family travel. This ‘iconic Southern gathering spot’ has 299 rooms. Its amenities include a fitness centre, spa and family game room. Be sure to see the family sanctuaries like fire pits and rocking chairs.

Dine at Dolly Parton’s Stampede:

This entertainment eatery offers a four-course feast for the family. According to its website, 32 horses and its riders entertain guests with barrel races and other tricks.



