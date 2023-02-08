WATCH: Angry crowd turn on Polish tourist after climbing sacred Mexican temple

Dude, you know better. The tourist caused scenes upon scenes when he decided to take a brisk walk on the sacred temple. The crowd was not happy about that and took things to a violent level.

Whether he did this for attention or simply didn’t know about the restricted area is unclear. But it is noted that climbing the temple has been prohibited since 2008. I mean, If you’re not seeing anyone making their way up the steps, why would you? In the Twitter post you can see the unnamed man being escorted down by security while the crowd goes ballistic, shouting and cursing at him.

Chichén Itzá pic.twitter.com/k2E8xCyGf6 — at2am. (@at2ambrand) January 29, 2023 Further in the clip you can see a man approaching the tourist from behind with a long stick, hitting him on the head. Now, I don’t think he deserved a whack on the head. The temple is considered sacred as it was built between the 8th and 12th centuries CE. Additionally, as stated in the Chichén Itzá website, the structure’s design allowed the Maya to keep track of the seasons; spring and autumn equinoxes via the “light and shadow” on the temple’s northern staircase.

