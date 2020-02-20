Fred the service horse in First Class brings smiles to travellers. Picture: Facebook/Fred-Mini Service Horse.

Everyone dreads walking that first class aisle - seeing the perks passengers experience when they purchase a ticket. But on a flight from to California, passengers got a pleasant surprise when they saw a mini service horse in the first class section of the flight.

The horse named Fred, who happens to have his own Facebook page, was travelling from Grand Rapids in Michigan with a connecting flight in Dallas, before landing in Ontario in California, The Sun reported.

Ronia Froese wanted Fred’s trip to be comfortable and did not mind splurging for the first class tickets.

She told the publication: “I paid an arm and a leg for tickets, but I did so because it was Fred’s first time and I wanted him to be comfortable. I wanted him to have the most room."