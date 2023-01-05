WATCH: Cruise ship rescues boat with migrants off coast of Florida

The new year started with a glimmer of hope for 19 people who were rescued at sea by cruise ship, Celebrity Beyond. The crew of the cruise ship conducted this brave rescue on January 2 off the coast of Florida in the US.

According to a video posted by Captain Kate McCue of Celebrity Beyond on TikTok, the cruise ship’s staff and rescue played an integral role in the rescue of these people stranded out at sea on a little boat. “This afternoon, my chief of navigation Nikos noticed a glimmer on the horizon. When he picked up the binoculars, he saw a boat full of people that looked like it was in distress,” said Captain McCue. McCue said that she turned the ship around for a reciprocal course while the crew gathered the ship’s resources.

"Because of the rough sea conditions, I needed to manoeuvre the ship in order to provide a lee so that we could bring the boat safely alongside the ship ... Once the boat was secured, our amazing crew jumped into action," said McCue. The ship's sailors, security, housekeeping, HR, engine, medical, food and beverage hotel operations team were on hand to provide warm blankets, a change of clothes and something to eat and a full medical evaluation for the rescued. "We stood by with the ship's position until the US Coast Guard cleared us to proceed on way. I want to thank the crew of Celebrity Beyond because today, 19 people will be able to see 2023," said McCue.

