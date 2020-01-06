Many people put shark cage diving on their bucket list later in life. This daring bucket list activity is not for the fainthearted.
So when Manilla Gee embarked on his first shark cage dive experience at the age of five, many people were inspired.
He and his family, consisting of dad Garrett, mom Jessica, sister Dorothy, and baby brother Calihan, travel the world ticking off items on their bucket list. While in Mexico, the family decided to swim with sharks.
Known as the Bucket List Family, the famous 5 share the experience on their YouTube channel.
The family started their adventures in 2015 when they decided to sell everything and journey around the world. It was a big risk, but it seems it all paid off in the end.