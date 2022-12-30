WATCH: Flight attendants allows marine off plane before other passengers – and tweeps were not happy

A soldier who had not seen his family in a long time was let off a plane by flight attendants before other passengers and by the looks of it, they were not having it. It sounds like a good gesture, we are in a season where kindness becomes a little more popular than any other time of the year, sadly. But this good deed seemed to rub people the wrong way.

The caption to the clip showcased on Twitter says: ‘’This young soldier stationed at Twenty Nine Palms hadn’t seen his family since before last Christmas. The flight attendant asked everyone to stay seated so he could get off the plane first. Thank you for your service young man and thank you Southwest Airlines!’’ This young soldier stationed at Twenty Nine Palms hadn't seen his family since before last Christmas. The flight attendant asked everyone to stay seated so he could get off the plane first. Thank you for your service young man and thank you Southwest Airlines! pic.twitter.com/yFS8rfteJz — Michael Youngdeer (@myoungdeer05) December 22, 2022 One user wrote: ‘’I haven’t seen my family in years but you don’t see me getting special treatment.’’ Another said: ‘’This is nonsense and how did the flight crew even know that situation? They are people who get paid with excessive benefits after service.’’

Is it a little harsh? I mean, it’s not the craziest thing to happen on a plane. One user highlighted the fact that people are just impatient and selfish in general and wouldn’t want to wait an extra 5 minutes. Another tweeter shared his view and calls himself “too old school”. “I am old school. A 19-year-old in good health should let women, children, and elderly go first. He is serving stateside and gets 30 days paid leave a year. If he hasn't been home since last Christmas, it’s because he had better things to do.”

