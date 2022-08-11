Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: It’s not just fun and games as TikToker reveals the ugly side of ‘Van Life’ movement

The North Carolina native was struggling to pay her rent and, at times, would skip meals for the sake of writing off her costly debt. Picture: @nikitacrump/TikTok

The North Carolina native was struggling to pay her rent and, at times, would skip meals for the sake of writing off her costly debt. Picture: @nikitacrump/TikTok

Published 34m ago

Share

Nikita Crump boasts more than a million followers on TikTok.

The influencer has used the popular app to documented her experiences of living in her Honda Civic since 2019, the New York reported.

Story continues below Advertisement

But if you’re in the mood for impromptu road trips and discovering new locations, she’s not that kind of gal.

The ‘Van Life’ moment recently gained worldwide popularity as families packed up their essentials and hit the road in a van because they refused to be tied down to a costly bond and standard of living.

For Crump, living in her car became a matter of surviving.

More on this

The North Carolina native was struggling to pay her rent and, at times, would skip meals for the sake of writing off her debt.

She, like most people struggling to support themselves financially, has drastically felt the effects of rising food prices, petrol and housing shortages.

The result was her trying to keep two jobs down, and that’s when she decided to live in her Honda.

Story continues below Advertisement

@nikitacrump Day 2 of driving across the country to my PO Box bc they mad @ me. #ILiveInMyCar #hotelcivic #nomad ♬ original sound - Nikita Crump

Over the years, she’s found TikTok fame, giving her followers a warts-and-all behind the scenes look at her daily life.

Story continues below Advertisement

Most of her videos are posted with a disclaimer: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.”

In one video, she shows the back seat of her car, filled with clothing and her belongings. Sometimes, she admits she goes three days without showering.

Story continues below Advertisement
@nikitacrump POV: you used TikTok to record your content & it malfunctions as usual. #iliveinmycar #pov #pointofview #hotelcivic #adayinmylife ♬ Quirky - Oleg Kirilkov

“I’ve been homeless by definition most of my adult life. I’ve even lived in my car before, briefly.

“So I’m not that unfamiliar with being in uncomfortable situations and being homeless,” she said candidly in one post.

For those considering taking the same route, Crump also dishes out advice on which neighbourhoods are safe to park a car at night and how to deal with laundry.

Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.

Related Topics:

TikTokUnited StatesMoney MattersBudgetRentPetrol PriceFuelAdvice

Share

Recent stories by:

Marchelle Abrahams