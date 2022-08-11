WATCH: It’s not just fun and games as TikToker reveals the ugly side of ‘Van Life’ movement

Nikita Crump boasts more than a million followers on TikTok. The influencer has used the popular app to documented her experiences of living in her Honda Civic since 2019, the New York reported.

But if you’re in the mood for impromptu road trips and discovering new locations, she’s not that kind of gal. The ‘Van Life’ moment recently gained worldwide popularity as families packed up their essentials and hit the road in a van because they refused to be tied down to a costly bond and standard of living. For Crump, living in her car became a matter of surviving.

The North Carolina native was struggling to pay her rent and, at times, would skip meals for the sake of writing off her debt. She, like most people struggling to support themselves financially, has drastically felt the effects of rising food prices, petrol and housing shortages. The result was her trying to keep two jobs down, and that’s when she decided to live in her Honda.

Most of her videos are posted with a disclaimer: “Participating in this activity could result in you or others getting hurt.” In one video, she shows the back seat of her car, filled with clothing and her belongings. Sometimes, she admits she goes three days without showering.

