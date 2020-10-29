WATCH: LA’s Nights of the Jack shifts into drive-thru mode
A pumpkin light show is glowing on as a drive-through experience that Halloweeners can safely gear up for
Nights of the Jack, a seasonal attraction outside Los Angeles, is back as a car trail featuring 4 000 to 5 000 hand-carved pumpkins in themed displays such as Hollywood, Alice in Wonderland, and an alien invasion.
The family-friendly event showcases larger than life pumpkin installations, detailed artist depictions of your favourite movie stars, sports heroes and animated characters.
The mile-long route takes 25-30 minutes to savour on wheels.
On its website, it reveals: "Due to Covid-19 and our concern for everyone’s health and safety, we have shifted Nights of the Jack to a DRIVE-THRU Halloween experience for this season!
“Our new extended driving trail will feature thousands of hand-carved and illuminated Jack O’ Lanterns as attendees make their way around King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, CA. Immerse yourself in an instagrammable Halloween wonderland and experience what everyone is talking about."
The trick is to have a spooktacular treat at a safe distance, said organizer Bobby Rossi. "We made it contactless," said Rossi.
The event at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, California, is open until November 1.
It seems like there has been a rising demand. The live experience - Nights Of The Jack: Drive-Thru, has been sold out. There is, however, the Nights Of The Jack 360° Virtual Reality Tour is available.
The event claims its trail experience is "NOT scary but can be a little spooky in a few places" (sic)