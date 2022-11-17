WATCH: OnlyFans model says they ‘like to keep it close’ on their X-rated travel trips

They just took friends with benefits to a whole new level. As most of us know – there’s hardly a way not to know – OnlyFans is a platform for people to post videos for a fee. The more views, the more moola.

The Onlyfans model who goes by the name “brunette Boots” and has many followers, revealed to podcast host Glenny Balls what actually goes down on these holiday trips. In addition brunette Boots said there are well-known places such as Cabo San Lucas, St Lucia in the Carribean, where the deed goes down. A holiday, a friend and sex ...

#foryou #fyp ♬ original sound - Only Stans @officialonlystans If you ever wondered what happens on an ‘only fans travel trip’, now you know #funny In the TikTok video Boots says: “It’s interesting because it’s very personal, right, we get to f*** each other, which is great. “But then you want to keep the element of a true friendship alive and it’s so weird because you’re mixing true friendship with f***ing each other.’’

Some people really have the balls to pull off stunts like this. Another OnlyFans model said to Daily Star that the wildest sex happens in Greece. Does the destination play a role in how wild the sex can be? Greece probably tickles the inner beast. Picture: Adam Kontor/Pexels It is noted that the models travel a lot and the host posed the question, ‘’Is there a schedule?’’

Boots answered later in the episode that the schedule is “loose” and it ultimately depends on the vibe of everybody. ‘’For example, we fly into Mexico, we probably will like get situated for the first two days, feel out the spot, and on day 3 and 4 and be like ‘Alright! whoever wants to film get in on it,’’ and they would continue to give roles to people. There are eight to nine “close friends” staying at the house, ‘’But not all of them will participate’’.

Other times, she explains, if one of them is feeling down about being single and alone and horny, they would then use the opportunity to film. Later in the video, she said a good spot to film and be in the “vibe” is Montego Bay, in Jamaica. So, being in the mood is probably a priority if you want to pull this off.