WATCH: Passenger with wheelchair forced to walk off plane

News has showcased two distressing incidents that shed light on the challenges faced by individuals with disabilities during air travel. In one case, a woman who was paralysed had to drag herself across the plane as staff failed to provide assistance or offer suitable accommodation.

This incident highlights the lack of support for people with disabilities in such situations. In another case, Jess, who relies on wheelchair assistance, contacted the airport in advance, to ensure a seamless travel experience, only to be met with disappointment as her efforts went unrecognised. While on a connecting flight, she was forced to leave the plane on foot despite her requirement for mobility aid. The situation got worse when she was met with criticism and reproach from the airport staff for requesting wheelchair assistance. In a video, Jess shared her journey from New York to Minnesota, where she sought medical treatment at the Mayo Clinic.