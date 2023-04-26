WATCH: TikToker reacts to finding hidden cameras at Airbnb she was staying at

A Canadian TikTok user, @kennedyallegedly, has taken to the platform to share her experience on allegedly finding out that she and her group of friends were being monitored by cameras at an Airbnb. According to the user, Kennedy, there were 15 girls staying at the house for her friend’s 30th birthday when one of the friends expressed that she felt like there were cameras in the house.

In the video title ‘Hidden cameras in our Airbnb’, Kennedy goes on to reveal that her friend took out her torch and began investigating. “She looked in like every single shower head, all the picture frames, door knobs, everywhere in the house for a camera and she found one,” said Kennedy. Kennedy revealed that they called the cops, however, she was mortified since one of the cameras was found in the bathroom and she’d obviously been in there.

She said that they left the house and the cops searched the place and found the cameras. “We’d been there for a night, showering and things. If that footage sees the light of day ...” said Kennedy. She said the moral of the story is to always check for cameras at your Airbnb and always listen to your super paranoid friends.