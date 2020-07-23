Wish you were here: Naraya Tented Camp in Costa Rica is design goals

The company’s three-year collaboration with Nayara Resorts resulted in a “light-on-earth floating structure, achieving the highest level of luxury and experiential accommodation.”

Some of the design aspects include a celebration of Costa Rica’s natural colours and craftsmanship in a toned-down canvas space where explorer-inspired furniture meets contemporary design.

Its master suites are fashioned as a nod to soft African safari tents fused with Costa Rican sense of place, and its public areas offer a gourmet restaurant with an expansive terrace and large family-friendly pool with swim-up bar.

It also features canopy beds with a botanical headboard mural, private plunge pools fed by natural mineral hot springs, and the openings and windows on tents that allow for natural vegetation to be part of the guest experience with views of the Arenal Volcano.

Graeme Labe, Luxury Frontiers Principal and Managing Director said the low-impact, eco-friendly design offers levels of luxury in the camp that is not available anywhere near Arenal Volcano.