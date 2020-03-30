Yellowstone National Park viral video teaches wildlife 101

Local US reporter Deion Broxton was at Yellowstone National Park ready to record coverage at the national park when he almost had an encounter with a herd of bison. He was reporting on the national park being closed due to covid-19.

The reporter shared the video on Twitter, and it has since received 10.6 million views. The video may add some comic humour to those of us in lockdown, but it also teaches us a valuable lesson: do not invade the wild’s habitat.

While unbeknownst to Broxton, he had been close to the wild, and had he not sought cover, he could have been injured. The 18-second video starts with Broxton in front of the camera. But, instead of looking into the camera, he looks at something on his right.

He said in the video: “Oh my god... oh my god... Oh no, I ain’t messin’ with you.” He later posted a video of the bison within “as safe distance away.”