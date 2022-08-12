Oceania Cruises introduces inclusive travel requirements

Oceania Cruises, has announced that it has revised its SailSafe Health and Safety protocols to be simpler and easier. The cruise line revealed that vaccinated travellers will no longer need to test to embark on a sailing and that unvaccinated travellers may embark by providing proof of a negative antigen or PCR test taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding.

The new travel requirements will be effective from September 3 for all sailings embarking from that date forward. It also said that ease of access to travel is also provided for guests of all ages as children under the age of 12 will also be welcomed without any vaccination or testing requirements. “We have been waiting a long time for this moment to arrive. The world has been reopening quickly and once more, we are pleased to welcome all travellers, of all ages, to safely explore the world with comfort and ease aboard the small, luxurious ships of Oceania Cruises,” said Howard Sherman, president and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

According to Oceania Cruises, the relaxation of this policy is in line with that of the greater travel industry around the globe as society continues to adapt and return to a state of normalcy. “While vaccination and testing requirements have been relaxed, Oceania Cruises continues to strongly recommend all guests to be up to date with their vaccines and to test at their convenience prior to travel,” said the luxury cruise line. The cruise line also said that as part of the line’s comprehensive health and safety protocols, all officers and crew will continue to be fully vaccinated and boosted and undergo regular, routine Covid-19 testing.

“Certain destinations such as Canada, Bermuda and Greece may have very specific requirements that will result in slightly different protocols, which will impact a small number of voyages. Specific voyage and destination requirements will be communicated to our guests and travel partners as needed,” said Oceania Cruises. Read the latest issue of IOL Travel digital magazine here.