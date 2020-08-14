Our tops virtual tours picks: Step on board a luxury ship, walk on the promenade or visit a waterfall

As armchair travel has become all the rage since the pandemic struck earlier this year, many travellers are leaning on fuelling their wanderlust from the comfort of their home. And who can blame them? With the rising Covid-19 cases globally, many travellers have postponed their holidays. Here are some virtual tours to take: Step on board a luxury cruise ship Despite cruising slowly starting to resume operations, it may take a while before travellers are comfortable with stepping on board a cruise ship. This virtual tour showcases the latest MSC Cruises vessel that takes luxury to a whole new level. MSC Grandiosa is the first of three Meraviglia-Plus ships to join MSC Cruises’ fleet.

There's plenty to do onboard. Like, have a glass of bubbles at the Champagne Bar, which serves a variety of 20 champagne choices. Or make your own chocolate at Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Cafe. Or snap pictures at the Swarovski crystal staircase.

Visit the largest waterfall in the world

Travel to Victoria Falls, the world's largest waterfall located between Zambia and Zimbabwe. The tour, hosted by Africa Albida Tourism, showcases the waterfall and it's surrounding attractions, including Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, which was namedamong the Top 5 Africa Resort Hotels in the Travel + Leisure 2020 World's Best Awards, and The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show.

Chase waterfalls at Giba Gorge

Giba Gorge, nestled in a lush green valley alongside the N3 freeway in Durban, has become a tourist hotspot during the lockdown, especially for its waterfall. This Mountain Bike and Adventure Park in Pinetown opens daily from 7 am to 5 pm. Travellers can get access to three hiking trails, from 5km, 8km, and 11km. The adventurous can try their hand at all three. There are also trail and mountain bike routes available.

Take a stroll through the Durban Beachfront

If you haven't been to the beach for months, or don't live in a coastal city, explore one of South Africa's most famed attractions. Stroll through the promenade, explore the pier and take in the art.

See seals and jackal in Walvis Bay, Namibia

Head towards Walvis Bay Waterfront, a half an hour drive from Swakopmund, for a morning ocean adventure. There'll be plenty of sighting of pelicans, seals, seagulls, and even a lonesome jackal. Then head to Pelican Point for a closer glimpse of seals.