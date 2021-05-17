People will trade sex, best friend for a year to travel without restrictions – study

What would you give up to travel safely again? Would you sacrifice one of your vices? Would you give up your favourite food? Would you give up the comforts of your home to spend a night in prison?

Well, according to the Summer 2021 & Revenge Travel Survey, many travellers would trade sex or their favourite food a year if that meant they could travel safely again without restriction.

The survey was conducted by SurveyMonkey on behalf of The Vacationer with 535 Americans over the age of 18. The survey featured 48.60% were men and 51.40% were women.

It showed that 24.25 of the people surveyed would trade their favourite food for a year if it meant safe travel without restriction.

It found that 23.13% of the people wouldn’t exercise for a year, 22.01% wouldn’t see their best friend, 18.10% wouldn’t have sex, and 16.79% would spend a night in prison.

Around 38.25% of them would have chosen none of the above.

Many travellers are itching to get back to exploring the world. Experts predict a surge in travel bookings by the end of the year.

This phenomenon is known as revenge travel that sees people make up for lost time by booking trips whenever countries would welcome them.

The US and parts of Europe hope to see an increase during their upcoming summer season. However, it is yet to be determined whether people would trade their vices for travel.