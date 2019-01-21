Kylie Jenner on holiday with Stormi and BFF Jordyn Woods. Picture: Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi are making everyone jealous over their holiday pictures on Instagram-including friend Justin Bieber. The Sorry hitmaker posted a comment on one of her holiday snaps: “Wow lucky where’s the invite to hails and i,” of which the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star responded: “lolll you love birds can come next time.”

Jenner, her boyfriend Travis Scott and best friend Jordyn Woods, are in Turks and Caicos- a popular destination for the Kardashian clan recently. Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West sizzled at the island during their April 2018 holiday.

The Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Overseas Territory southeast of the Bahamas, has become a popular choice for celebrities for decades.

The tropical Atlantic archipelago is located around 925 kilometres southeast of Miami, Florida and over 9 inhabited islands.

Jenner posted a video of her villa with views of the ocean. She simply captioned the shot: “hello paradise.”

In another one, the mom of one is posing on a yacht in her bikini. “If you’re happy and you know clap your hands…” she posted.

She later said “don't ever wanna leave” with a view of the infinity pool and palm trees.



