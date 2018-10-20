SA couple Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh holiday at Club Med Finolhu Villas. Picture: Instagram.

The Maldives has long been a romantic destination and a favourite getaway for South African power couple Melinda Bam and Adriaan Bergh.

The pair, who honeymooned at the Maldives when they married, have descended on the island where they will spend time at Club Med Finolhu Villas.

Nestled on the private island of Gasfinolhu in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the resort produces over one megawatt of electricity each day and powered by renewable energy and 100% off the grid. The couple will spend their time in the tranquil waters and white sandy beaches. The resort offers spa, fitness and water spot like scuba diving, kayak and stand up paddle.

On the Maldives, Bam said on Instagram: “Waking up to paradise... somehow every time I dream of this place, the turquoise water isn’t as blue, the beaches aren’t as white and the palm trees aren’t as soothing as it is in real life! This is just one magical place…” (sic).

She added it was a leisure trip. “...luckily this time its all play, no work, no games, no challenges, no eliminations or reality tv... just me and my boo, a little sun & a little luxury too!” (sic).

The couple will leave the island next week.