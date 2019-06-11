Hotel Costa Verde boasts the 727 Fuselage Home created by a vintage 1965 Boeing 727 airframe. Picture: Hotel Costa Verde.

At Puntarenas Province in Costa Rica, you will find a vibrant hotel home to the 727 Fuselage Home, one of the world’s most famous plane suites. Three-star graded Hotel Costa Verde within Manuel Antonio National Park refurbished a vintage 1965 Boeing 727 airframe, which once transported travellers on South Africa Air and Avianca Airlines.

According to Hotel Costa Verde’s website, they refurbished the airframe from San Jose airport and transported the pieces in five trucks.

Now, the 727 is perched on a 50-foot pedestal that offers grand views of the Pacific Ocean and the jungle.

The suite features two bedrooms with queen size bedrooms and ensuite bathrooms.

It also boasts a flat-screen TV, a kitchenette with microwave, dining area foyer, an ocean view terrace, a private entrance up a river rock, spiral staircase, and 360 degrees of surrounding gardens.

While it may seem tempting to explore the nearby surroundings, trying to escape the 727 Fuselage can be quite hard- especially with the temptation of enjoying a glass of wine while taking in Mother Nature’s beauty. If you are lucky, you may have company as there’s many sloths, toucans and monkeys in the area. A night’s stay can cost $360 (around R5322).

