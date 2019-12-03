Natasha Joseph, the manager of Flight Centre Travel Group’s Musgrave branch in Durban, is no stranger to travel. Having been in the travel industry for 6 years and dealing with a range of clients over the years has equipped Joseph to share insights on the travel trends for 2020.
The bubbly mother arrives promptly to our Durban office, eager to spill the beans on the destinations South Africans want to explore in the upcoming year.
Joseph has been to 17 destinations and regularly travels with her mother.
Joseph says that most South Africans book visa-free destinations and all-inclusive packages.
Favourite island destinations like Maldives, Seychelles and Bali were among the popular bucket list destinations for locals next year.