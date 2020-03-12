Safety first: Naomi Campbell's OTT coronavirus travel ritual is next level

Supermodel Naomi Campbell is a vision no matter what she wears. Campbell shared a photograph of herself wearing a full hazmat suit, complete with goggles, a surgical mask and pink rubber gloves. The actress seems to be taking precautions against the coronavirus. The snap, which she captioned “Safety First NEXT LEVEL” has been trending.

Campbell, who regularly travels around the globe, shared her peculiar flight routine last year. Campbell said that she had a five-minute ritual to ensure that everything around her is clean.

Campbell revealed that she wipes everything clean with antibacterial wipes, from her seat, the overhead cabins to the compact dining table.

“Clean everything you touch,” she shared on her YouTube channel. “This what I do on every plane I get on. I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health, and it makes me feel better.”

Campbell also carried a seat cover, which she either purchases at the airport and has hand washed at the hotel that she stays at.

She also shared her must-have travel items, which include hydration packs, face masks, antibacterial wet wipes and a mouth mask which prevents her from getting ill.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and this mask is my protection from it.

“As much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff, and I am blessed that I don't. I feel like my little routine helps me,” she said at the time.