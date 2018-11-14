Hot springs in Tabacon Grand Spa Thermal Resort, Costa Rica. Picture: Everchaninghorizon/Instagram

Ever imagine yourself relaxing in a hot spring while in the middle of the jungle? Well now you can, if you travel to La Fortuna in Costa Rica. Costa Rica has nearly 200 volcanic formations, 100 or so of which show signs of volcanic activity, and five that are classified as active volcanoes: Arenal, Poás, Rincón de la Vieja, Irazú, and Turrialba.

As a result, there are multiple natural hot springs located around the country which are safe enough to bath in.

Doesn’t the thought of going to a natural spa sound extremely tempting?

The hot springs from the Instagram picture above belong to the Tabacon Grand Spa Thermal Resort, which is home to one of the only completely natural hot springs that are present within a resort in the Arenal/La Fortuna area.

The hot springs of Tabacon do not use any pumps or re-heating systems. The springs range in temperature from 25-50 Celcius (77-122 Fahrenheit).

There is quite a number of different pools for guests to choose from, and there’s even an adult-only hot springs area called the Shangri La Gardens.

The Shangri La Gardens at Tabacon Grand Spa Thermal Resort. Picture: Tabacon

To reach Tabacon Grand Spa Thermal Resort, guests would have to fly to Costa Rica’s capital of San Jose and then drive for approximately two hours to the town of La Fortuna, which is where Tabacon is situated.

Return flights from Johannesburg to the capital of San Jose in Costa Rica start at R17 000.