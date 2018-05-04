Airbnb spotlights homes that look strikingly similar to the spaces and places in a galaxy far, far away. Pictures: Supplied.

Fans all around the galaxy are getting ready to celebrate May The Fourth, known as Star Wars Day. In anticipation, Airbnb spotlights homes that look strikingly similar to the spaces and places in a galaxy far, far away. Best of all, you don’t have to travel through hyperspace to live like your favourite hero (or villain!).

Adobe Dome in the Desert





This dome doesn’t come with your favorite droid, but the Milky Way surrounds the Dome in one of the few places left in the country.

Peg City Spaceship Suite





If you’ve always wanted to travel in a spaceship, now’s the chance to live out your dream with this Winnipeg, Canada architectural suite.

Dome in the Desert in Joshua Tree





Interested in living like the boy who rose from humble beginnings? This Dome in the Desert rests on multiple acres and is secluded from neighbours so you can enjoy sprawling desert mountain views and the star-filled night sky in privacy.

Off-grid it House

Want to truly escape to another galaxy, enjoy this very ‘off the grid’ home in the beautiful California high desert.

Dome Sweet Dome

This unique, one of a kind, Geodesic Dome is located on a hillside in West Lake Hills, giving you another opportunity to embrace your inner fandom.

The Graham Residence

A secluded and magical home residing on 10 acres of private property in Yucca Valley, CA.



